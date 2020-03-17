Cincinnati Police shut down a Westwood bar Tuesday afternoon for violating the order of bar and restaurant closures.

Queen City Lounge is now boarded up and closed.

Police went to check on the bar to make sure it was complying with the order made by Mike DeWine. When police went into the facility, they found 40 people inside.

The measures taken on the bar will be an example to the rest of the city to comply with the order.

Local 12 quoted Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate:

“It pains us to have to do this, it pains us that we’re in these unchartered waters. This is new territory for the police department. We do not have unlimited resources. We can’t continue to check on each of these locations day after day.”

Mike DeWine ordered the closing of all restaurants and bars to be closed by 9 p.m. and continue to have carry-out and delivery options.

The order went into effect Monday.

(Source)

Westwood bar shut down for violating coronavirus order was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 100.3: