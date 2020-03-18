CLOSE
Coronavirus
Oprah Addresses Rumors of Arrest on Sex Trafficking Charges!

Oprah Winfrey was trending on Twitter last night (March 17th) after rumors spread like wildfire saying that she was raided and arrested for sex trafficking. People actually believed it and began to retweet the the rumor.

According to PulseofRadio.com, the unverified rumor was that the media mogul was raided for sex trafficking and was arrested for running a sex trafficking ring alongside Harvey Weinstein.

Oprah took to Twitter to set the record straight, writing, “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.

Ava Duvernay also reacted to the rumor, saying, “Trolls + bots began this disgusting rumor. Mean-spirited minds kept it going. #Oprah has worked for decades on behalf of others. Given hundreds of millions to individuals + causes in need. Shared her own abuse as a child to help folks heal. Shame on all who participated in this.”

 

Close