Store Offering ‘Seniors Only’ Shopping!

With stores being sold out of supplies and senior citizens being advised to stay indoors, a growing number of stores are offering ‘seniors only’ shopping.

Stores likes Safeway, Target, and Whole Foods are participating so far. According to USAToday.com, Albertsons, which has 2,200-plus stores under banners including Safeway, Acme and Vons, says it is reserving two hours every Tuesday and Thursday morning for vulnerable shoppers, including senior citizens, pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems “who have been advised to avoid leaving home as much as possible.”

Starting Wednesday, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will let customers who are 60 and older shop one hour before opening to the public. The company, which is owned by Amazon, has approximately 500 stores throughout the U.K., Canada and in 42 U.S. states. Target is getting in on it to by offering a weekly hour for elderly and vulnerable shoppers to shop starting Wednesday, the same day it will cut hours at its more than 1,800 stores nationwide. Dollar General designated the first hour at its more than 16,000 stores in 44 states as open daily to senior shoppers.

Whole Foods Market said in a statement, “We are setting aside this time to help these customers, who national health authorities have identified as among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, feel more comfortable shopping our stores and helping to ensure they are able to get the items they need in a less-crowded environment.”

For more information and to find out which stores are participating, click here.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

