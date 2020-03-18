CLOSE
Feature Story
A Lil’ Positivity: Russell Wilson & Ciara Donate 1 Million Meals To Seattle Food Bank Amid Coronavirus

As panic and confusion continues during the current coronavirus pandemic, Ciara and Russell Wilson have decided to help the people who need it the most in a major way. The couple announced on Tuesday that they are donating one million meals to the local Seattle community via Food Lifeline, a non-profit that provides food to food banks in Western Washington.

The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times,” Wilson wrote in his caption. “@Ciara & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time

With their generous donation, the Wilson fam is joining Golden State Warriors baller Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry in providing one million meals to their local communities. They announced their plan to do so through the Alameda County Community Food Bank for children in the Oakland Unified School District on Monday, and Russell followed quickly behind with a donation the very next day.

The spread of the coronavirus continues to grow throughout the United States. The number of new confirmed cases rose over 1,000 in one day for the first time on Monday before going over 1,200 on Tuesday, according to reports from the New York Times.

Stay inside, people! 

A Lil' Positivity: Russell Wilson & Ciara Donate 1 Million Meals To Seattle Food Bank Amid Coronavirus  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close