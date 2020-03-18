CLOSE
You Can Now Sync Up Your Netflix with Anyone in the World!

Quarantine, Netflix & Chill! 

Unfortunately, you can’t get together with your friends and binge-watch “Orange is the New Black” right now.  It just wouldn’t be a smart move during this quarantine, but you can still watch it together, while you’re apart and you can include anyone from across the world!

According to WiseBrothers.com, Netflix has a new browser extension called Netflix Party, and it allows people all over the world to sync up their streams so they can watch stuff together and talk about it in a sidebar chat. It’s free, but it’s only for the Google Chrome browser.  You can get it at NetflixParty.com.

