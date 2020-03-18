The Hot Spot is COVID-19 updates, but this time how to survive with your significant other.

Dr. Phil gives tips on how to survive coexisting with your partner while on quarantine. Though it can be a pain to look at someone all day simple things like going for a walk, using safe words, and cleaning up after yourself can go a long way.

Hear more tips and more coronavirus updates on The Hot Spot.

Hot Spot: Ways To Coexist In Quarantine, Anna Wintour Blasts Donald Trump & More

Posted 3 hours ago

