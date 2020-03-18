OSU confirms first COVID-19 cases

The Ohio State University has confirmed their first positive coronavirus cases.

Fox 19 reports that the president of the university has revealed two individuals in the OSU community have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

OSU president Michale V. Drake said that the two individuals became positive after separate domestic business trips.

One of them returned to campus after experiencing symptoms and had limited contact with others and didn’t have any contact with students.

The university president says they the cases are not related to each other.

After finding out about the positive test of the individuals, OSU and health officials are working together to figure out who on the university’s campus had contact with them.

Both if the individuals are currently in self-quarantine and the university is closed until March 22nd and all face-to-face classes have been transitioned to virtual courses.

