The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall – Register Today!

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), along with other national Black leaders, is hosting a Tele Town Hall today, March 20, 2020 at 3pm ET, to discuss the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the Black community.

If you would like to participate in the conversation, register here. You can send any questions and comments in advance to the following email address: CBC.Events@mail.house.gov

How has the Coronavirus impacted your daily life? Let us know the comment section and be sure to share this important event to your friends and family. 

