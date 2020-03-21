CLOSE
Coronavirus
Rih Rih Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Relief!

Caribbean queen, Rihanna is no stranger to philanthropic and humanitarian work. She often comes to aid people in need all over the world, whether its with her own two hands or through her charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF).

The CLF, named after her beloved grandparents, was founded back in 2012 and works to support and fund education and emergency response programs worldwide.

Rihanna has donated $5-million through the Clara Lionel Foundation to support the fight against the coronavirus.

The Executive Director of the CLF, Justine Lucas, said, “Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities, those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”

The money will be used to support food banks in at-risk communities across the country and to assist in COVID-19 testing and medical care in countries like Haiti and Malawi.

The support will also go to the doctors and nurses working day in and out battling the coronavirus with protective equipment, distribution of respiratory supplies, and the development of vaccines to stop the virus.

was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

