DJ Mr. King and CeCe chopped it up with Jadakiss this week to see how the legend was getting through this Coronavirus shutdown. While Quarantine Kiss expressed his frustration just as much as the next American, he also talked about his recently released album “Ignatius” that is available on all platforms now.

Ignatius serves as a celebration of the life of his friend and business partner Icepick Jay who lost his battle to colon cancer at the age of 44 in 2017.

Known as “Top 5 Dead or Alive”, Kiss also talked the NBA, his all-time favorite verses and if he would be making a 2020 version of “Why”.

Check it out and let us know what you think!

#DownWithTheKing Jadakiss Talks Coronavirus, Ignatius Album, NBA and More

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted March 21, 2020

