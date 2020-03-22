CLOSE
NKY Health Department reports additional COVID-19 cases in Kenton County

Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kenton County, according to the NKY Health Department.

In a press release sent Saturday evening, the department confirmed the three new cases are a 32-year-old man, a 96-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman.

The first case of COVID-19 in Kenton County was confirmed on Wednesday and is a 66-year-old woman.

According to the NKY Health Department, three patients with confirmed cases are currently hospitalized, and on is in isolation in their home. The four cases do not appear to be connected to one another, officials said.

The department said it anticipates that more cases in the Northern Kentucky reagion will be identified as testing continues. Tests are currently limited in availability, so anyone who believes they may have symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to the hospital; Instead, contact a primary care doctor or a local urgent care for evaluation.

