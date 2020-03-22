CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

3 positive coronavirus cases in Cincinnati confirmed

Covid-header

Source: Creative Service / iOne-digital

According to FOX 19, There are three confirmed cases here in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) – Three positive coronavirus cases in Cincinnati have been confirmed by Marla Hurston Fuller, director of communications and governmental relations for the Cincinnati Health Department.

Health officials say the patients consist of two males and one female with an age range between 31 and 70-years-old.

Health Commissioner Melba Moore said all the cases were tested by private labs.

One of the patients is hospitalized, but the others are at home under quarantine.

“We won’t say which hospital because we don’t want the hospital affected by panic,” Moore said.

Mayor John Cranley said now is the time for people to do more than ever and stay at home if you can.

“It’s clearly here,” Cranley stated. “We know there are insufficient tests to test everybody. We continue to ask for additional tests. If there was any worry it was going to come: we now have four.”

Read more Here SOURCE

3 positive coronavirus cases in Cincinnati confirmed  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close