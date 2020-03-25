Jeannie Mai And Jeezy: Are Quarantining Together At His House.

Young Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are at Jeezy’s house quarantining together.

Via LoveBScott

While some people are already hit with boredom in their self-isolation, the fashionista and her rapper beau are keeping their positive attitude. “[Jeezy and I] looked at each other at this time of the quarantine like, ‘Yup, if we can do this, we are gangster,’ ” she tells ET Online in video chat interview, adding, “We’re [doing] amazing.”

“[Jeezy and I] looked at each other at this time of the quarantine like, ‘Yup, if we can do this, we are gangster,’ ” she tells ET Online in video chat interview, adding, “We’re [doing] amazing.”

Also On 100.3: