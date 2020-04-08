CLOSE
Coronavirus
Twitter CEO Donating $1 Billion To Fight COVID-19

Wow! He’s rich-rich! Twitter co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, has announced that he is donating one third of his wealth to help the fight against the coronavirus!

According to Newser.com, Dorsey made the huge and charitable announcement Tuesday (April 7th) that he is donating one billion dollars to help fight the coronavirus.  Dorsey, who also heads Square, will use shares he owns from that company to fund his donations, which will be distributed through the Start Small Foundation.

In a thread, he explained that he wanted to donate to causes where he could see an impact in his lifetime.  Once the pandemic is dealt with, he will shift the foundation’s focus to girl’s health and education and UBI.

 

