Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals For ‘Bussit’

Our girl Ari Lennox coming through with a bop and good time!

Cotton candy fur, glitter eye liner, high ponytail and clear heels. Ari Lennox is giving us all the melanin and music we need while we’re at home on isolation. The soulful Shea Butter Baby songstress released the Tajana B. Williams-directed visuals for her song Bussit and we’re swooning over every look. Lennox enlisted an array of Black beauties to be her co-stars in the colorful clip.

“Bus in my garden, fertilize wanna grow wit chew,” the singer captioned a teaser clip from Bussit on Instagram. Bussit is featured on the three-track Shea Butter Baby (Remix EP) that features an appearance by Doja Cat.

Ari has been keeping up entertained with her daily Instagram Lives, one of which made headlines after Snoop Dogg made a comment about women wearing their natural hair.

Watch the video to Bussit, below:

You know what good hair/pretty hair means to us? Healthy hair. And soul songstress Ari Lennox has a head full of it. Her bouncy 4C curls go with her everywhere, whether they're up in a bun, big bouncy ponytail or perfectly cascading down her face, her gorgeous tendrils are have become as signature to her persona as her angelic voice. https://twitter.com/arilennox/status/1079794453236379653?lang=en Lennox makes it her mission to encourage and honor other Black women with 4C hair and used her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, to do so. “The tracks are numbered because it ties in with the fact that I wanted the world to know to know about the different hair types and I didn’t want people thinking I was talking about bra sizes when I’m shouting my 4a, 4b, 4c women out at these shows,” Lennox told MTV News. “I needed them to know we’re putting on and glorifying our beautiful black curly haired women. I kind of wanted to promote that so more women could be encouraged to go natural.”

