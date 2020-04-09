CLOSE
Dublin City Schools Push Graduation Ceremony To July 26th!

 

COVID-19 has cancelled and postponed an endless number of special events over the last several weeks. From concerts and weddings to prom and graduation, we all are suffering during this time of quarantine.

Many high school seniors are extremely frustrated to have their final year of high school abruptly interrupted. Many students are finishing the year virtually. This viral pandemic has put a major wrench in plans for events that are very special milestones in their lives.

As for Dublin City Schools, they have announced that graduation (in person) has been rescheduled from May 24th to July 26th! On the bright side, students can look forward to a summer celebration!

Dublin Coffman, Dublin Jerome and Dublin Scioto will each hold their ceremony at the Schottenstein Center, July 26th at different times throughout the afternoon and evening.

Dublin Superintendent, Todd Hoadley, understands the effects of this situation on his students.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our entire world,” Hoadley said. “In a normal school year, our seniors should be enjoying the last few months in Dublin City Schools with their friends and teachers.”

“We understand and empathize with all of our seniors and their parents regarding what has been lost: proms, spring sports, awards nights, and maybe most importantly, time in our schools with friends,” he said. “It is more than okay for our students to be disappointed, sad, and even angry about the experiences missed during this unprecedented pandemic that is taking place during the spring of their senior year.”

With that in mind, Hoadley is working hard to ensure an in-person graduation ceremony will happen for seniors, so long as it’s safe to do so come July. He hopes students can be off to college successfully soon after as well.

Safety is the number on priority for us all at this time.

“I would ask everyone to please continue to practice social distancing,” Hoadley said. “I know this is difficult, especially at this time for our seniors, but it is absolutely necessary to continue to flatten the curve of this virus. Thank you and thank you for your support of Dublin City Schools.”

