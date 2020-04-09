CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Jussie Smollett Supporting Domestic Violence Victims During Coronavirus Pandemic

The former 'Empire' star is supporting a pair of non-profits.

Jussie Smollett

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Houston

Jussie Smollett is using his time during quarantine to help the victims of domestic violence. The former Empire star is supporting a group whose aim is to curb domestic violence, which is reportedly spiking amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports TMZ:

The ex-“Empire” star says, sadly, safe-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have created unsafe domestic situations for many vulnerable women and children. We’re told Jussie got word from a friend the Jenesse Center — which aids victims of domestic violence — had an influx of new emergency cases in recent weeks.

So, Jussie’s now lending his support to the org, and encouraging others to do the same. We’re told he’s already donated money for welcome bags handed out to new families at the shelter.

He’s also shouting out the Black AIDS Institute for its efforts to care for anyone who needs medical care right now and vows to keep supporting COVID-19 relief causes as well.

Smollett popped out of hiding a few weeks ago after a tumultuous year.

You should know why—his claim of being a victim of a racist attack in Chicago (which he still insists really happened) quickly snowballed into pure struggle that included a pair of brothers saying he made it all up, the Chicago PD trying to sue him and jokes from Dave Chappelle.

But we won’t knock him for helping out non-profits during this time. “Ro Ro is a raggedy hoe,” says the actor and singer.

Peep his message below.

Jussie Smollett Supporting Domestic Violence Victims During Coronavirus Pandemic  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 21 hours ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close