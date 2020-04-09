BeBe Winans and Other Winans Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Much like the Jackson family is to the secular music world the same can be said of The Winans family to the Gospel music world and needless to say they are also the family that brought ‘Addictive Love’ to the mainstream. But unfortunately, with prayers of healing from us all, BeBe Winans has revealed in a recent interview that he has tested positive for the coronavirus as well as his brother and mother.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show the Gospel icon BeBe Winans said:

“I don’t know why, but sometimes we believe that, and even myself being cautious, when the outbreak started, I did just a little travel. I was actually in New York and I was like, well, I’m going to Detroit because I had a friend pass and we were having a funeral and just that little travel, I caught it.”

BeBe Winans admits in the recent interview that he too had the mentality that he could not contract it and even though he say’s he was cautious somehow got it, but he did not require hospitalization. However in the same interview he revealed that his brother who had also tested positive did require hospital treatment for 4 or 5 days as well as his mother. BeBe also said that although he is a man of faith he admits that you do have to use common sense in the battle of COVID-19. BeBe say’s that he is now on the recovering side of the coronavirus.

Take a listen to BeBe Winans give his testimony on the responsibilities of the Faithful in the war to flatten the curve of COVID-19 pandemic below.

