FDA Approves Ohio States COVID-19 Testing Solution

Ohio Wexner Medical Center has come up with a plan to help assist with getting people tested. There are not enough test kits to go around and hospitals are turning some people away. Luckily this will be a solution to help everyone out, especially those people who display symptoms of the coronavirus.

The FDA has approved for Ohio State Wexner Medical Center to assist in the struggle of providing test kits for every. University researchers created an in house “recipe” to make the crucial viral transport media (VTM).

“We’re fortunate to have the scientists and the resources at Ohio State’s seven health sciences colleges and across campus to create these vital materials and to be able to serve other hospital systems in Ohio and around the country that need them,” said Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for Health Affairs at The Ohio State University and CEO of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “This is what Buckeyes do. We collaborate to solve society’s biggest problems. We’re all in this together.”

This should help to put a dent into the curve of the coronavirus in Ohio.

