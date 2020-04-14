Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is Based In Shaker Heights !?

Continue reading Slay Sis! ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Star Tiffany Boone Is Hollywood’s New It Girl!

Slay Sis! ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Star Tiffany Boone Is Hollywood’s New It Girl!

[caption id="attachment_3106923" align="alignleft" width="890"] Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty[/caption] If you are not watching Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, you are definitely missing out on some amazing television. Based on Celeste Ng’s book of the same name, the limited series stars our girl Kerry Washington (Mia), Reese Witherspoon (Elena) and Lexi Underwood (Pearl, Mia’s daughter). Set in Shaker Heights, Ohio in the late 90s, it follows two mothers, one Black, one white, who become entangled in a series of secrets, lies and a house fire. The film brilliantly depicts the emotional toll racist microaggessions have on Black women along with the devastating intersections of race, class, gender and rage. But it’s their sixth episode that highlighted flashbacks of younger versions of the main characters, did a new Hollywood It-Girl arise…and her name is Tiffany Boone. If Tiffany looks familiar, it’s because she played on The Chi for two seasons before leaving after complaining about serious sexual harassment issues on-set with disgraced actor Jason Mitchell. Plus, she played the Afro-loving Black Panther Nazi Hunter, Roxy Jones” in Amazon’s wicked new series Hunters. As the young Mia, she definitely shined. We don’t want to give any spoilers, but we will say this: Tiffany GOT Kerry Washington down packed, including that iconic lip quiver. On Wednesday, the actress wrote that she studied the former Scandal actress’ mannerisms over a span of a few weeks. “I spent a few weeks studying Kerry’s work on set. I still have a file in my phone with notes about her physical choices. I loved watching Kerry’s process. She’s incredibly specific with every choice she makes and is evolving with every take. I learned so much from her,” she Tweeted. https://twitter.com/Tiffboone/status/1248047490315644930?s=20 Talk about authenticity and dedication! Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWGkX8ClhBI&feature=emb_title We also love just how real and genuine she is. A few weeks ago, Tiffany was a guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show talking about the importance of natural hair. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0_Dzyiuxn4 In addition to being on her way to becoming a much-deserved household name, Tiffany also knows how to rock a red carpet. From suits to gowns to around the way girl jeans, and from big fros, braids and a tapered short do, this young woman is radiating style, grace and #BlackExcellence everywhere she goes. Take a look: