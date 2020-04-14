CLOSE
Cedar Point Is Letting You Roll 2020 Into 2021

We are all in the COVID-19 pandemic together and although our sheltering in is helping to flatten that curve, it seems that we still have quite of ways to go.  With that in mind, the Government has said opening things back up won’t being an overnight thing, it is predicted that it will be a slow roll out, so the greatest amusement park in the country, Cedar Point of Sandusky, Ohio, is saying to their faithful roller-coaster enthusiast that if they have purchased there season passes an extension is in order.

It’s Cedar Points 150th year anniversary and they are not celebrating without you.

Jason McClure, Vice President and General Manager of Cedar Point, issued the following statement on the park’s site:

