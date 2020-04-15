CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

CBUS: Restaurants Team Up To Give Out Free Meals To Service Workers

Learn how you can snag up one of the 400 meals given out daily during coronavirus crisis.

Big shout out to all the local restaurants going out of their way to make sure they feed the city. Many right here in Columbus have teamed up to feed up to 400 people a day.

This isn’t about pride. This isn’t about any of that,” said Sangeeta Lakhani, one of the organizers. “This is people in the service industry helping out people in the service industry. Come eat. We’re cooking for you. So take advantage of it, you know? Come eat. We’re here to feed you. We’re here to take care of our community.”

The meals are free to service workers and their families. You can go to www.servicerelief.org to your order for pickup today!

Source: 10TV

CBUS: Restaurants Team Up To Give Out Free Meals To Service Workers  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 days ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close