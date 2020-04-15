Cincinnati: Proctor & Gamble Producing Face Shields For Cincy Children’s

Cincinnati-based P&G developed the first prototype face shields with help from Cincy Children’s and The Cleveland Clinic, according to a company spokesperson. The masks moved from idea-stage to full production in just 14 days, the spokesperson said. Face shield deliveries were also made to The Cleveland Clinic and several hospitals in the Boston area, where P&G subsidiary Gillette is headquartered. Production of hand sanitizer is also underway, the P&G spokesperson confirmed.