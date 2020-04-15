CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Proctor & Gamble Producing Face Shields For Cincy Children’s

P&G is doing a good deed for the community… They are producing face shields for Children Hospital in Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland clinics.

Via FOX19

Cincinnati-based P&G developed the first prototype face shields with help from Cincy Children’s and The Cleveland Clinic, according to a company spokesperson. The masks moved from idea-stage to full production in just 14 days, the spokesperson said. Face shield deliveries were also made to The Cleveland Clinic and several hospitals in the Boston area, where P&G subsidiary Gillette is headquartered. Production of hand sanitizer is also underway, the P&G spokesperson confirmed.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

children , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , Face Shields , fasho celebrity news , For , Hospitals , Proctor And Gamble , Producing

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 days ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close