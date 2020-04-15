Local News: Cleveland-Based Co. to Produce 5,000 Organic Masks A Day

Shouts-out to a Cleveland based company that isn’t taking our front-line health care workers issues and concerns about their safety while they battle the Coronavirus pandemic laying down.
Naturepedic, a local company located in Chagrin Falls, is an organic mattress and bedding manufacturer, who changed production last month to design sustainable organic, nontoxic cotton face masks. They will produce 5,000 face masks a day for consumers during this time of crisis. Read More
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
1. Noel. BSource:viaInstagram 1 of 10
2. Samaria Leah2 of 10
3. Damn Air Fresh3 of 10
4. Wrapped by Nellz4 of 10
5. House Of Nambili5 of 10
6. CR CLOTHING Co.6 of 10
7. Aloha Glamour7 of 10
8. CAAB Customs8 of 10
9. Printed Pattern People9 of 10
10. Thread By Denise10 of 10
