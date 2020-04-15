CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio 2020 Primary Election, What You Need to Know

President Obama Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Ohio

Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

The primary election voting for Ohio has been postponed from the earlier April date. Governor Mike DeWine fought against in person voting due to the coronavirus outbreak, he wants to protect his citizens. A lot of Ohioans have been lead to believe the VOTING will be in June, but Actually the Primary Election Voting will take place APRIL 28, 2020.

Thats right, it will still be this month, and it will be my MAIL ONLY. How crazy is that?!

So to get your vote in you will have cast it by MAIL ASAP!

There a step by step on how to accomplish this below. Spread the word and let everyone know VOTING is this month and by MAIL!

Football - NCAA - Buckeye Bash - Archie Griffin

Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL

17 photos Launch gallery

Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL

Continue reading Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL

Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL

Ohio 2020 Primary Election, What You Need to Know  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 week ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close