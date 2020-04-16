CLOSE
Coronavirus
DJ Jazzy Jeff Talks to Will Smith About Recovering from Coronavirus

DJ Jazzy Jeff is on the mend after his scary bout with the COVID-19. He reached out to his homie Will Smith to explain to him what his symptoms felt like and how he was not able to get tested for the actual coronavirus.

During Smith’s Will From Home SnapChat series, DJ Jazzy Jeff said, “I came home from my trip, you know, I feel like I’m coming down with something. Got in the bed, don’t remember the next 10 days. My temperature had reached about 103, the chills, I lost smell, I lost sense of taste.” Jeff added that he couldn’t confirm whether he had COVID-19 because he was given a flu test, not a coronavirus test.

Of course Will had to make a joke out of it saying that Jeff’s wife called him with complete panic vibes so he immediately called DJ D nice  to see if he was available. Gotta have that back up DJ! LOL!

We are glad Jazzy Jeff is on the mend. Get better soon.

DJ Jazzy Jeff Talks to Will Smith About Recovering from Coronavirus  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close