CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

NFL Star Von Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Denver Broncos versus the Buffalo Bills

Source: John Leyba / Getty

It has been a month since COVID-19 effectively changed how we currently live our lives. The sports world has been affected as all major sports leagues are virtually shut down. After Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell became the first two NBA players to test positive for COVID-19, the virus began affecting not only athletes, but their family members as well. Now the NFL is being affected by the virus and it happens to be one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league.

Von Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP tested positive according to his agent, Joby Branion. He says he’s in “good spirits”. He’s the most prominent figure in the NFL to have tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: Von Miller Surprised More Than 200 Broncos Employees

RELATED: Essence Festival 2020 Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED APRIL 16)

NFL Star Von Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 week ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close