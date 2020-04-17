CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Democrats Want Essential Workers To Get Hazard Pay!!

DMC Nurses and Doctors

Source: DMC / Sinai-Grace Hospital

The number of Americans that have filed for unemployment during this global pandemic has surpassed 20 million!! With so many people out of work and stuck at home, essential workers have been out dealing with whatever may come their way on a regular basis.

Ohio Democrats believe that essential workers have earned the right to be paid more for showing up to work daily, risking their safety, while others are ordered to stay inside. Essential workers include a wide range of occupations from fast food workers to delivery drivers to healthcare professionals.

“The federal government in the next round of the coronavirus, number four, package should include federal dollars for pandemic pay to pay these workers,” Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said in a recent interview. Brown proposes the Heroes Fund which would pay essential workers $25,000 each, which is equivalent to a raise of $13 per hour. He also wants to reward anyone signing up to do essential work during the crisis.

There are 4 Democrats representing Ohio in the United States House of Representatives and each of them supports the idea of rewarding essential workers, even if their package looks slightly different.

For example, Representative Tim Ryan and Representative Marcy Kaptur joined 39 others to sign a letter to House leadership detailing how “future legislation should support supplemental pay that reflects the work and hazards these individuals are encountering on a daily basis.”

“My goodness, I mean, this is the least we can do,” Ryan said. “We’re throwing around trillions and trillions of dollars. I think those people on the ground should be the ones who get a little bit of reward for really being there for all of us for such a difficult time.”

Another Democrat, Representative Marcia Fudge, cosponsored a resolution that calls for essential workers to receive hazard pay, personal protective equipment, and health insurance.

“We keep saying they’re essential, but we don’t treat them like they’re essential,” Fudge said in a phone interview on Thursday. “You don’t pay an essential worker $8 an hour or $10 an hour.”

There are no further details as of yet as far as how this “hazard pay” would be sent out and to who exactly would qualify. But representatives are working to iron out the details.

It is unclear if this idea has any Republican support or if it will pass through Congress. However, a growing number of Democrats say it will be necessary because jobs such as, package delivery, takeout from restaurants, and childcare won’t be stopping, despite the danger of being exposed to the coronavirus.

Source: Spectrum News1

Ohio Democrats Want Essential Workers To Get Hazard Pay!!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 week ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close