Brandy‘s baby girl Sy’rai Smith, is all grown up.

The 17-year-old star just released a single called “At Your Best” which gives tribute to late star Aaliyah.

This track was produced by Genius & Tubbsmuzi.

Sy’rai doesn’t hold back. She has those Norwood vocals and runs!

