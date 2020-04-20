What Will The Return To The Classroom Look Like?

Governor Dewine promised to have clearer direction regarding the return to school for students across Ohio. Superintendents are struggling to come up with a plan to transition from remote learning to the classroom, There are many obstacles that seem to pose a problem.

Heres what they are saying via WCPO –

“When you look at our lunch, for example, we have about 900 kids coming together for lunch three or four times a day at our high school,” said Jonathan Cooper, superintendent for Mason City Schools.

He said that would make maintaining distance difficult, just one of the potential challenges the district has been trying to plan around should schools reopen soon.

“The logistics of using our transportation system and get our kids safely here on the bus with some of those safe distance protocols” is another concern for Cooper.

Though school leaders have been tossing around ideas, direction from the state will be crucial to safely reintegrating the district’s 10,500 students back into its four buildings.

