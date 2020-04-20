CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

What Will The Return To The Classroom Look Like?

Diverse elementary students in the classroom

Source: SCARY!!! Parents, Watch Your Kids On Facebook! / Getty

Governor Dewine promised to have clearer direction regarding the return to school for students across Ohio. Superintendents are struggling to come up with a plan to transition from remote learning to the classroom, There are many obstacles that seem to pose a problem.

Heres what they are saying via WCPO –

 

“When you look at our lunch, for example, we have about 900 kids coming together for lunch three or four times a day at our high school,” said Jonathan Cooper, superintendent for Mason City Schools.

He said that would make maintaining distance difficult, just one of the potential challenges the district has been trying to plan around should schools reopen soon.

“The logistics of using our transportation system and get our kids safely here on the bus with some of those safe distance protocols” is another concern for Cooper.

Though school leaders have been tossing around ideas, direction from the state will be crucial to safely reintegrating the district’s 10,500 students back into its four buildings.

What Will The Return To The Classroom Look Like?  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close