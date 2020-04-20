Ohio Schools To Continue Remote Learning For The Remainder Of School Year

Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio schools will continue to remote learn for the remainder of the school year during his daily COVID-19 press conference.
While he is unsure of the situation come Fall, he encouraged school superintendents and educators across Ohio to work on some very innovative solutions as they plan for next year. Gov. DeWine went on to say there is a possibility for a blended system for next year but each school district will be different.
As of April 20th, there have been 12,919 confirmed cases with limited testing as Ohio can currently only test the sickest individuals and those working on the frontlines. There has been 509 deaths in the state.
