Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio schools will continue to remote learn for the remainder of the school year during his daily COVID-19 press conference.

For the remainder of this school year, our young people will continue to go to school remotely. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/xgsuvobVPs — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 20, 2020

While he is unsure of the situation come Fall, he encouraged school superintendents and educators across Ohio to work on some very innovative solutions as they plan for next year. Gov. DeWine went on to say there is a possibility for a blended system for next year but each school district will be different.

There is the possibility that we will have a blended system this fall — some distance learning as well as some in-person learning. That's just a possibility and each school district is different. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 20, 2020

As of April 20th, there have been 12,919 confirmed cases with limited testing as Ohio can currently only test the sickest individuals and those working on the frontlines. There has been 509 deaths in the state.

Updated #COVID19 data just posted to https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb Note: Because #Ohio can currently only test the sickest individuals and those working on the frontlines, the total number of cases is most certainly higher. #InThisTogetherOhio #StayHomeOhio #COVID19OhioReady pic.twitter.com/kDC65NMXQI — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 20, 2020

Ohio Schools To Continue Remote Learning For The Remainder Of School Year was originally published on wzakcleveland.com