CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Be Careful About Mixing These Household Cleaners

With everyone trying to keep their homes spic n span and curb the spread of the Coronavirus, we have been doing a lot of cleaning. There are a few household cleaners that you should make sure that you never mix together or you can possibly get very ill.

According to GoodHouseKeeping, you should be careful about mixing household cleaners, because the fumes can be deadly. Here are four combinations that can be harmful . . .

1.  Bleach and rubbing alcohol make chloroform.  Yes, the same stuff used in movies to knock people out.  (Except it doesn’t really work that fast.  Don’t fool around with it.  But it would take 5 minutes to knock you out like in the movies.)

 

 

2.  Bleach and vinegar make chlorine gas.  Which was first used as a chemical weapon in World War One.

 

3.  Bleach and ammonia make chloramine gas.  Windex and a lot of other household cleaners contain ammonia.  So check the label.  It might be listed as “ammonium hydroxide.”

 

4.  Hydrogen peroxide and vinegar make a toxic compound called peracetic acid.  It’s been known to cause a lot of respiratory issues.

So in your quest not to get sick, don’t make yourself sick by mixing the wrong chemicals together. For more information, click here.

 

 

Be Careful About Mixing These Household Cleaners  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close