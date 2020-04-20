With everyone trying to keep their homes spic n span and curb the spread of the Coronavirus, we have been doing a lot of cleaning. There are a few household cleaners that you should make sure that you never mix together or you can possibly get very ill.

According to GoodHouseKeeping, you should be careful about mixing household cleaners, because the fumes can be deadly. Here are four combinations that can be harmful . . .

1. Bleach and rubbing alcohol make chloroform. Yes, the same stuff used in movies to knock people out. (Except it doesn’t really work that fast. Don’t fool around with it. But it would take 5 minutes to knock you out like in the movies.)

2. Bleach and vinegar make chlorine gas. Which was first used as a chemical weapon in World War One.

3. Bleach and ammonia make chloramine gas. Windex and a lot of other household cleaners contain ammonia. So check the label. It might be listed as “ammonium hydroxide.”

4. Hydrogen peroxide and vinegar make a toxic compound called peracetic acid. It’s been known to cause a lot of respiratory issues.

So in your quest not to get sick, don’t make yourself sick by mixing the wrong chemicals together. For more information, click here.

Be Careful About Mixing These Household Cleaners was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 57 mins ago

Also On 100.3: