LOCAL NEWS: High Schools Across Ohio To Use Stadium Lights to Honor Seniors

Being a high school senior is supposed to be a fun and exciting year, not to mention seeing it faced with many different challenges.
This year has become a big challenge worldwide, and throughout Ohio, school had to be closed for all students due to the coronavirus disease. That meant events like prom and graduation would not happen as they were originally planned.
Tonight, however, will be a unique night for the state to honor the high school class of 2020.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
On April 20 at 8:20 p.m., schools across Ohio will turn on their stadium lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds as a way to honor this year’s class, which has found itself missing out on many of the recognitions that normally come with one’s final year of high school.
Some of the schools in Northeast Ohio participating in the event Monday include Wellington High School, Port Clinton High School and Bellevue High School.
If you and anyone you know would like to take part in honoring high school seniors, turn on your porch light tonight at 8:20 p.m. and leave it on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Karl Gehring and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Ozgur Donmaz and Getty Images
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
1. March comes to a close but COVID-19 has not...1 of 44
2. Ohio COVID-19 age range / gender as of 3/312 of 44
3. Ohio COVID-19 coronavirus cases by county as of 3/313 of 44
4. Ohio coronavirus deaths by county as of 3/314 of 44
5. Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 3/315 of 44
6. Stimulus Checks are on the way!6 of 44
7.7 of 44
8.8 of 44
9. Ohio Primary Election Set For April 28th9 of 44
10. Ohio school buildings ordered to stay closed until May 31st - Virtual Lessons ensue.10 of 44
11. 29,191 individuals tested in #Ohio.11 of 44
12. COVID-19 Around Ohio as of 3/3112 of 44
13. Why #SocialDistancing is essential?13 of 44
14. Ohio Department of Health Still Need More Supplies.14 of 44
15. Concerns still grow as limited testing is still a challenge.15 of 44
16. But new rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way!16 of 44
17. Thanks to Battelle, Ohio is leading in N95 mask sterilization!17 of 44
18.18 of 44
19. For those who need utility assistance:19 of 44
20. Need utilities re-instated?20 of 44
21. For Small Businesses:21 of 44
22. More Business Resorces:22 of 44
23. Governor DeWine addresses issues with Ohio's unemployment compensation system23 of 44
24.24 of 44
25. Ohio BMV Update:25 of 44
26. Ohio State Parks Remain Open26 of 44
27. Mental Heath Services:27 of 44
28.28 of 44
29. Federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15th29 of 44
30. State of Ohio tax filing deadline extended to July 15th30 of 44
31. Still need to do your taxes?31 of 44
32.32 of 44
33.33 of 44
34.34 of 44
35. Judges stop Ohio from banning abortions during COVID-19 pandemic35 of 44
36. Planned Parenthood remains open36 of 44
37.37 of 44
38.38 of 44
39. Ohio prison coronavirus updates:39 of 44
40.40 of 44
41. Ohio prisons are now working to make #PPE or personal protective equipment.41 of 44
42.42 of 44
43. 2020 Census Mailers Went Out!43 of 44
44. While you might have a couple extra minutes, complete your Census!44 of 44
LOCAL NEWS: High Schools Across Ohio To Use Stadium Lights to Honor Seniors was originally published on wzakcleveland.com