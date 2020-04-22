In Ohio You Must Now File An Unemployment Claim On Designated Days!

More than 22 million Americans are currently unemployed due to the viral pandemic that has effected the entire world. Needless to say, right here in Ohio, the number of people who are filing for unemployment has become overwhelming.

Due to such high numbers of cases, The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is now asking people to file for unemployment benefits on a new schedule of designated days. This new protocol will begin Sunday.

According to the ODJFS, this system will help process claims more efficiently as well as expedite payments.

Beginning on Sunday, April 26th, you will need to utilize the following schedule to file for unemployment.

Based On First Letter Of Last Name

SUNDAY: A-H MONDAY: I-P TUESDAY: Q-Z WEDNESDAY: ALL THURSDAY: ALL FRIDAY: ALL SATURDAY: ALL



“The new process will help relieve pressure on our system so that claims can be filed more easily and paid more quickly. Once a claim is processed, payment can be made by direct deposit within three business days,” Kimberly Hall, Director of ODJFS, said.

Helpful FAQ Sheets

General Information: jfs.ohio.gov/unemp_comp_faq/index.stm

Coronavirus-Specific Information: jfs.ohio.gov/ouio/CoronavirusAndUI.stm

Extended Call Center Hours

Those without internet access or who have case-specific questions can call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

Coronavirus-Related Claims

Workers who lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus can enter the mass-layoff number 2000180 on their applications. However, if affected individuals have already submitted claims without this number, they do not need to add it.