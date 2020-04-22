CLOSE
The Ohio State University Offering Emergency Grants For All Students

A new emergency grant program is rolling out for students at The Ohio State University, called the Together As Buckeyes emergency grant. Many students are dealing with financial hurdles due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to the university, the majority of the grants are funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. OSU acquired $42.9 million from the economic relief package and will be allotting $21.4 million to offer aid to students.

The grants will allow students to cover cost for their basic and essential needs such as living expenses, course materials and technology, as well as, health and child care.

All levels of students from undergraduate to professional will have access to the assistance through the Student Financial Aid Office. To apply for the Together As Buckeyes emergency grant you will need to fill out and sign the Emergency Request form as well as turn in supporting documentation. More information about the grants can be found here.

Other emergency funds for students can be found by contacting the Student Advocacy Center and through Student Financial Aid. Both offices are collaborating on student assistance resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: 10TV

The Ohio State University Offering Emergency Grants For All Students  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

