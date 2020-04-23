LOCAL NEWS: Canton Pulls The Plug On Its 2020 Memorial Day Parade

Another major outdoor event has been cancelled due to concerns related to the coronavirus epidemic.

The City of Canton will not be having its annual Memorial Day parade this year. Officials made the call to keep residents and visitors safe in regards to COVID-19 and other health issues, especially when it comes to having events with large gatherings.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“We are of course disappointed. This is a traditional first week of summer event which memorializes the many Americans who have given their lives in defense of our country. We ask all to remember their sacrifice on Memorial Day,” Mayor Thomas Bernabei said.

