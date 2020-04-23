LOCAL NEWS: Strongsville Heinen’s Now Once Again Open After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An area Heinen’s location has reopened after one of its employees had tested positive with COVID-19.
The local grocery chain’s Strongsville store had be to be cleaned up and sanitized after said worker had to be “self-quarantined.” He has not been at that location for almost a week.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
“We will continue our already stringent sanitation practices and are happy to welcome you back,” owners Tom and Jeff Heinen said in a statement.
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
