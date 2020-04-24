CLOSE
Autism Awareness Month
HomeAutism Awareness Month

Got – Special Kids

Got-Special Kids

Source: Got-Special Kids /

About

  • We provide our customers with affordable therapeutic products that build skills & boost confidence.
  • We do this to inspire the imagination & empower the spirit so those with special needs can achieve their potential.
  • We support parents & professionals serving the special needs community.
  • We strive continually to improve our operations & efficiencies.
  • We are constantly updating our product offering & services.
  • We deal fairly and honestly.
  • We support our community by giving back whenever possible.
  • We enjoy what we do and the people we serve.
  • We are grateful to God for our blessings, but also for our challenges.
  • We respect each other and aspire to live the golden rule in all our affairs.
Got-Special Kids

Source: Got-Special Kids

We Help Special KIDS Shine!

We are dedicated to improving the lives of children with special needs. We provide proven and cost-effective educational resources, therapeutic play, sensory products and solutions that enhance learning, promote independence and affirm important life skills. Our goal is for ALL KIDS to be happy, confident and future-ready. We’re here to support parents, educators and professionals who are passionate about empowering special kids!

Please contact us anytime with questions about our products and services. We truly appreciate your business! We’re here to serve you.

To learn more visit www.got-specialkids.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 week ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close