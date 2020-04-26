CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78

Motown The Musical

Source: Radio One Cincy / Radio One Cincy 

 

Hamilton Bohannon a legendary Motown drummer, artist and bandleader passed away on Friday according to his family in Newnan, Ga. he was 78 years old.

Bohannon toured and played with several Motown legends such as Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and the Supremes, The Four Tops and Temptations.

He has made 19 records reaching the peak in 1975 with his record “Good Stompin Music”

Bohannon music has been sampled by many artist such as Justin Timberlake, Snoop, Mary J and Jay Z.

He is survived by his son Bohannon II and his daughter April.

Bohannon , Motown

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 hours ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 week ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 week ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close