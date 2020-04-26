Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78

Hamilton Bohannon a legendary Motown drummer, artist and bandleader passed away on Friday according to his family in Newnan, Ga. he was 78 years old.

Bohannon toured and played with several Motown legends such as Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and the Supremes, The Four Tops and Temptations.

He has made 19 records reaching the peak in 1975 with his record “Good Stompin Music”

Bohannon music has been sampled by many artist such as Justin Timberlake, Snoop, Mary J and Jay Z.

He is survived by his son Bohannon II and his daughter April.

