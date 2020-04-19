CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

6 Die of Coronavirus After Attending the Same Funeral

AME Shooting

Source: Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty

“After attending a funeral for a loved one, six elderly South Carolina residents have died of coronavirus.

According to the New York Post, the six individuals were African American and over 60, which puts them in the “high risk” category for contracting the disease.

The Sumter County coroner, Robbie Baker, told the publication that he’s certain they contracted the disease during the funeral from another attendee and died a few weeks after.

“They attended that same funeral and unfortunately passed away from COVID,” he revealed.

“Unfortunately, a large amount of people congregated at that funeral, somebody there was infected with it, spread it, and just didn’t know it,” he added.”

Marvel Studios Hall H Panel

2020 San Diego Comic-Con Canceled Because of Rona, Nerds & Blerds Are Sad But Understand

15 photos Launch gallery

2020 San Diego Comic-Con Canceled Because of Rona, Nerds & Blerds Are Sad But Understand

Continue reading 2020 San Diego Comic-Con Canceled Because of Rona, Nerds & Blerds Are Sad But Understand

2020 San Diego Comic-Con Canceled Because of Rona, Nerds & Blerds Are Sad But Understand

[caption id="attachment_854755" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty[/caption] After weeks of speculation, San Diego Comic-Con International officially announced that the 2020 edition of the famed comic book convention is a dub due to the coronavirus pandemic.Summer is done! In an official statement released on the convention's website this morning (Apr.17), the news that cosplayers, comic book enthusiasts and exhibitors knew was inevitable was finally confirmed, SDCC 2020 is not happening for the first time since it started in 1969. Many were waiting for the announcement following California's Governor, Gavin Newsom announced that mass gatherings were “not in the cards” when the state begins easing its lockdown restrictions. "For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop-culture celebration, announced today with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021." “Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, [organizers] had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California has made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.” The convention where plenty of big news is nerd culture is broke was supposed to take place on July 23-26 at San Diego Convention Center that it fills the 135,000 capacity. It is now expected to return, July 22-25, 2021. It's sister convention, Wonder Con, which was supposed to take place this month, was canceled as well due to COVID-19. Now that leaves New York Comic-Con, who has to make a tough decision. NYCC takes place in October, but we expect the convention's organizers, ReedPOP, to come to the same conclusion as well. As you can imagine, the news has saddened blerds, nerds, exhibitors, and cosplayers; still, they totally understand the decision and that their safety is essential, and stopping the spread of the virus is more important. Besides, they can opt to get a full refund on their badges or have the option to have them transferred over to next year's convention. You can peep the reactions to San Diego Comic-Con International being canceled in the gallery below. — Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

6 Die of Coronavirus After Attending the Same Funeral  was originally published on wiznation.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close