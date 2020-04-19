“After attending a funeral for a loved one, six elderly South Carolina residents have died of coronavirus.
According to the New York Post, the six individuals were African American and over 60, which puts them in the “high risk” category for contracting the disease.
The Sumter County coroner, Robbie Baker, told the publication that he’s certain they contracted the disease during the funeral from another attendee and died a few weeks after.
“They attended that same funeral and unfortunately passed away from COVID,” he revealed.
“Unfortunately, a large amount of people congregated at that funeral, somebody there was infected with it, spread it, and just didn’t know it,” he added.”
6 Die of Coronavirus After Attending the Same Funeral was originally published on wiznation.com