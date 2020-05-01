CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Machine Gun Kelly to Help Cleveland Residents With Free Meals on May 1!

Machine Gun Kelly wearing Puma X Balmain arrives to the Launch of Puma X Balmain collaboration created by Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing, held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, Thursday, November 21, 2019nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Machine Gun Kelly is helping out and showing love to his hometown in Cleveland in a HUGE way!

He has announced that, with the help of area restaurants, there will be a “free meal” event for city residents on May 1 for those who have been struggling since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Beginning at 12 p.m. residents will be able to choose from nine restaurants and select menu options while supplies last.

“Lunch on me tomorrow from any of these restaurants. love y’all,” Kelly said in an Instagram post.

Some of the restaurants taking part will include Beckham’s B&M Bar-B-Que, The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express, and Sauce the City among others.

Click here for a complete list, or see the Instagram post below:

This is a blessing from MGK to The Land!

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WKYC 3News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Machine Gun Kelly to Help Cleveland Residents With Free Meals on May 1!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

