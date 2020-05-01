Cleveland Metroparks is making some tough decisions for this summer, especially with some of their most popular events.
They are cancelling both of their summer concert series, Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE, while suspending summer camp programs and the eLCee2 Water Taxi transportation services.
All of the cancellations and suspensions are due to the concerns involving the coronavirus disease.
WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland reports that a lot of the Metroparks employees will be impacted by the changes:
“In addition, Cleveland Metroparks announced that approximately 650 employees have been affected by full or partial furloughs, salary reductions and layoffs due to the financial and operational impacts of COVID-19,” park officials said.
The following have also been impacted by the cancellations:
-
Educational facilities
-
Rental facilities
-
Restaurants including Merwin’s Wharf
-
Nature shops
-
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Employees who are being furloughed will “continue to receive health benefits.”
Staying open are the park reservations, golf courses, and marinas, though with safety measures in place.
Click here and here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of David Shvartsman and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Angelo Merendino and Getty Images
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Announces Cancellations of Summer Events was originally published on wzakcleveland.com