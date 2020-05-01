CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Announces Cancellations of Summer Events

Lunch at the park

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

Cleveland Metroparks is making some tough decisions for this summer, especially with some of their most popular events.

They are cancelling both of their summer concert series, Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE, while suspending summer camp programs and the eLCee2 Water Taxi transportation services.

All of the cancellations and suspensions are due to the concerns involving the coronavirus disease.

WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland reports that a lot of the Metroparks employees will be impacted by the changes:

“In addition, Cleveland Metroparks announced that approximately 650 employees have been affected by full or partial furloughs, salary reductions and layoffs due to the financial and operational impacts of COVID-19,” park officials said.

The following have also been impacted by the cancellations:

  • Educational facilities

  • Rental facilities

  • Restaurants including Merwin’s Wharf

  • Nature shops

  • Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Employees who are being furloughed will “continue to receive health benefits.”

Staying open are the park reservations, golf courses, and marinas, though with safety measures in place.

 

Click here and here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of David Shvartsman and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Angelo Merendino and Getty Images

Coronavirus Breaking News

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

44 photos Launch gallery

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

Continue reading COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Announces Cancellations of Summer Events  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close