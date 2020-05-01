CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio’s Alive Music Festival Postponed Until 2021, Won’t Be Taking Place This Year

Switchfoot In Concert - Louisville, KY

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

The Alive Music Festival has been a tradition in or surrounding the Canton, Ohio area since its creation in 1988, most recently taking place at Atwood Lake Park in Mineral City, where it was once again going to be held at this year from July 17 through 19.

Unfortunately, due to concerns involving the coronavirus disease, as well as the ever changing updates in the State of Ohio, the team behind Alive has decided to postpone this year’s festival, and move it to July 16 through 18 of 2021.

Alive took to its social media pages to explain why they are not having their lineup performing this year:

Most of the performers who were on board for this year are slated to come back for the following year including TobyMac, Skillet, Switchfoot, Lecrae, and Newsboys UNITED among others.

Those who have purchased their tickets can either get a refund or transfer their orders for next year.  More information can also be found at their website.

One bonus will be a “Kickoff Concert” involving for KING & COUNTRY and We The Kingdom on July 15 of next year.

Would you have gone if the festival was still taking place, and would you consider going next year?

 

Article Courtesy of 93.1 WZAK-FM Cleveland and Radio One Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jason Kempin and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Stephen J. Cohen and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Alive Music Festival and Facebook

Coronavirus Breaking News

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

44 photos Launch gallery

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

Continue reading COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio’s Alive Music Festival Postponed Until 2021, Won’t Be Taking Place This Year  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close