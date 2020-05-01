LOCAL NEWS: Ohio’s Alive Music Festival Postponed Until 2021, Won’t Be Taking Place This Year

The Alive Music Festival has been a tradition in or surrounding the Canton, Ohio area since its creation in 1988, most recently taking place at Atwood Lake Park in Mineral City, where it was once again going to be held at this year from July 17 through 19.

Unfortunately, due to concerns involving the coronavirus disease, as well as the ever changing updates in the State of Ohio, the team behind Alive has decided to postpone this year’s festival, and move it to July 16 through 18 of 2021.

Alive took to its social media pages to explain why they are not having their lineup performing this year:

Most of the performers who were on board for this year are slated to come back for the following year including TobyMac, Skillet, Switchfoot, Lecrae, and Newsboys UNITED among others.

Those who have purchased their tickets can either get a refund or transfer their orders for next year. More information can also be found at their website.

One bonus will be a “Kickoff Concert” involving for KING & COUNTRY and We The Kingdom on July 15 of next year.

Would you have gone if the festival was still taking place, and would you consider going next year?

