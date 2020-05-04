Insecure: Renewed For A Season 5!!!

Looks like Insecure has been renewed for a 5 Season! I know you are super excited!!!
Via LoveBScott
Just a few episodes into season 4, HBO has announced that Issa and the gang will be returning for season 5.
“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP Programming at HBO. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”
Congrats to everyone involved. Let’s see if they get hour-long episodes next season.
