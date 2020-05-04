CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Insecure: Renewed For A Season 5!!!

Looks like Insecure has been renewed for a 5 Season! I know you are super excited!!!

 

Via LoveBScott

Just a few episodes into season 4, HBO has announced that Issa and the gang will be returning for season 5.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP Programming at HBO. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Congrats to everyone involved. Let’s see if they get hour-long episodes next season.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

 

The Latest:

A , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , insecure , renewed , season 5

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 days ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 week ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close