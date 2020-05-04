CLOSE
CENTRAL OHIO: Kroger Limits Meat Purchases at Stores

Kroger will begin limiting the amount of meat that you purchase in their Central Ohio stores. This comes after some processors are facing challenges at their meat processing plants.

According to NBC4i.com, stores will add purchase limits on ground beef, chicken and fresh pork.

Kroger released the following statement:

At Kroger, we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers. There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges.  At this time, in central Ohio we’ve added purchase limits on ground beef, chicken and fresh pork to support responsible shopping.

