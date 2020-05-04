CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Restaurants Could Reopen Following Announcement of Different Dates

Ohio And Illinois Order All Bars And Restaurants To Close To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

Source: Matthew Hatcher / Getty

For those wondering when restaurants in Ohio would open up their dine-in portion again, the answer might come sooner than expected.

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced on May 4 during his daily briefing that “groups assembled to help guide the reopening of restaurants” have been working on ideas and goals to help get those businesses back up and running, with new guidelines in place.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The groups consisted of people in the restaurant industry, from small diners to large restaurant chains.

DeWine said the reopening dates will be released within the next few days, as will the protocol required for restaurants to reopen in Ohio.

It is not known right now which restaurants will open first, and in which cities.  Not to mention how many will be allowed inside the dining area after reopening.

Once all the details will come out, there will be a better picture of how restaurants will handle customers and crowds with all of the new protocols in place.

Are you ready to dine inside of a restaurant again, or do you prefer takeout and delivery for the past few weeks?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Matthew Hatcher and Getty Images

Coronavirus Breaking News

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

44 photos Launch gallery

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

Continue reading COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Restaurants Could Reopen Following Announcement of Different Dates  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 days ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 week ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close