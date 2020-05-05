Last night because of the COVID-19 pandemic Northeast Ohioan’s may have went to bed, doing our new normal of binge watching Netflix in the middle of the week, but this morning we woke up:

♫ Alla mattina appena alzata, o bella ciao bella ciao bella ciao, ciao, ciao ♫

The Italian version Bella Ciao might be rising on the music chart’s because of the NETFLIX phenomenon Money Heist, celebrating liberation, but today in Northeast Ohio we are accustomed to celebrating CINCO De MAYO, much like the song Bella Ciao, the date observed to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862, and the Coronavirus won’t stop the Cinco De Mayo celebration.

HAPPY CINCO DE MAYO !!

Local News: Happy Cinco De Mayo, Northeast Ohio Restaurants Still Celebrating was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: BridgetEE Posted 3 hours ago

