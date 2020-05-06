CLOSE
Former Principal’s ‘Teacher Appreciation’ Rap Video Goes Viral!

 

A former principal and now educational consultant decided to show love to all the teachers for ‘Teacher Appreciation Week 2020’ by creating a now viral video of himself and other educators getting their rap on! They are nice with it too..

Check out the video below:

 

Mervin Jenkins of South Carolina who happens to be an educator and an emcee who goes by the rap name Spectac, wrote a rap showing educators around the globe some love. He even got the other teachers to join him in creating a video for it. The video went viral and was even shared by superstar comedian Chris Rock.

 

Jenkins made this post to his social media thanking Chris Rock, saying, “THANK YOU @chrisrock for posting the @Nearpod @flocabulary Teacher Appreciation Video on yesterday!!! So many people have been able to witness the magic of the love we share for our educators!!! “They’re all superheroes like Black Panther”! @mrikeramos for rocking out with me on the bars!!!”

Congratulations to you Mr. Jenkins aka Spectac and thank you for showing love to the teachers!

 

Former Principal’s ‘Teacher Appreciation’ Rap Video Goes Viral!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

