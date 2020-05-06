LOCAL NEWS: Great Lakes Mall to Reopen on May 12

Shoppers in Lake County and all over Cleveland’s east side will be excited to hear this news!
Great Lakes Mall in Mentor is opening its doors this month as part of Ohio’s reopening phase.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
The mall will reopen Tuesday, May 12, with the hours of Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Not all of the stores will be open at the same time, so customers are encouraged to contact for information to double check.
Of course, Great Lakes will have some rules and guidelines in place for visitors as they enter into the mall:
The Great Lakes Mall has implemented some guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including the placement of alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers in highly-trafficked areas and walkways.
Will you once again shop at Great Lakes Mall when it opens back up?
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of James Leynse and Getty Images
