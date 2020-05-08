Former NBA Star Shannon Brown Arrested For Aggravated Assault

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shannon Brown was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday, May 2 for allegedly firing shots at a couple that entered his home in Tyrone, Georgia.

A report from The Citizen stated the couple was home shopping when they approached the home with a for sale sign and the gate open. The couple shared that they announced their presence while entering the home and someone replied: “come in.”

The report states that “Brown emerged holding a rifle, with the couple telling police they withdrew from the house and that Brown fired five or six rounds in their direction as they were leaving,” Tyrone Police Department spokesman Philip Nelson said.

In response, Brown says he thought the couple was breaking into the home.

This incident is ongoing.

